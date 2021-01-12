News

NorthLink freight vessel damaged after incident in Orkney

NorthLink's freight ship Helliar. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The NorthLink ferries freight vessel MV Helliar has been put into dry dock after touching ground in Stromness on Monday (11th January).

The Helliar was covering the Pentland Firth route for the MV Hamnavoe, which is also in dry dock, when she touched ground in Stromness Harbour at around 4pm.

NorthLink confirmed on Tuesday that her starboard propeller needed to be repaired.

The vessel had been sailing to Scrabster with 23 people on board at the time. No passengers or crew were injured.

A full inspection of the Helliar will take place in Stromness from Wednesday, and the Hamnavoe will resume service on Sunday 17th January.

