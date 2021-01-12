Scottish government to provide funding for businesses in level-three areas
Businesses in level-three areas such as Shetland will be able to access more funding as a result of the Covid-related impact.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday (12th January) that “approximately £3 million” of funding would be handed to local authorities in level-three areas.
Businesses in these areas were being “just as badly affected” as those under lockdown, she said – especially those in the “hospitality, retail and leisure” sectors.
Ms Sturgeon said that the impact on these businesses had been “quite severe”, and the financial support would be “vital”.
