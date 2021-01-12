Three Covid-19 patients airlifted from Shetland in past week, as daily total increases by a further seven cases

Three Covid-19 patients have been airlifted from Shetland in the past week, the health board has confirmed.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan confirmed today (Tuesday) one patient had been airlifted last week, one over the weekend and a further patient late last night.

All three of the patients are understood to be receiving further treatment in Aberdeen.

The health board told The Shetland Times yesterday (Monday) one patient had been airlifted over the weekend, but did not mention any from last week.

It comes as Shetland recorded seven new cases in today’s (Tuesday) daily updates, bringing the total to 22 over the past week.

NHS Shetland said most of the new cases related to family contacts, and further cases were expected to be confirmed in the coming days,

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said the total number of new confirmed Shetland cases since the recent outbreak in mid December was now 105.

“The number of cases each day has dropped considerably since the peak between Christmas and New Year, but we have not gone back yet to where we were before with a very small number of cases,” Dr Laidlaw said.

While many people had mild symptoms, and some none at all, Dr Laidlaw said some had become very ill.

She appealed to people with even mild Covid symptoms, including a new cough, fever and loss of taste and mell, to book a test.

Dr Laidlaw also urged people to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside their household or extended household.

Anyone who leaves the home should wash their hands first thing on arriving home.

“Hand washing remains one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the virus,” she said.

Meanwhile, the roll-out of the vaccination programme continues with people aged over 80 who are housebound being the immediate priority.

“As more vaccine arrives over the coming weeks then all people aged over 80 will be invited to their own GP practices for the vaccination,” Dr Laidlaw said.