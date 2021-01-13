News

Complaint against councillor Ian Scott thrown out

Complaints against an SIC councillor to the Ethical Standards Commissioner have been thrown out.

Shetland Central member Ian Scott had been referred to the watchdog.

It followed a hotly contested discussion with convener Malcolm Bell at a council meeting in the Town Hall on 9th September.

He was accused of shouting in the council chamber and making allegations against council officials.

Mr Scott later resigned as chairman of the licensing board and from his position on other committees.

Lerwick North member Stephen Leask said on Wednesday: “I was never in doubt that councillor Scott would be exonerated from the allegations and it is good to see that the truth is out.”

