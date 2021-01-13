News

NAFC Marine Centre hopes to resume face-to-face learning in February

14 hours 56 min ago 0
NAFC Marine Centre.

Face-to-face teaching is hoped to resume at a Shetland learning centre next month.

The NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway announced today (Wednesday) that it planned to resume in person teaching from 1st February, if Shetland remained under level three restrictions. 

Meanwhile, it will continue to offer remote learning to students who had been due to attend classes during January. 

The Scottish government announced last week that mainland colleges and universities, operating under tier four restrictions, would not resume face to face teaching until the end of February. 

NAFC said it would review the situation by 22nd January of if there is any change to Shetland’s Covid-19 level. 

It will be contacting students via email with the latest information.

Despite the impact of Covid-19, NAFC said it had managed to deliver many courses online, as well as student support services. 

 

