Official figures show Shetland patient died from Covid-19 in the past week

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 10 min ago 0
Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

A Shetland patient has died from Covid-19 in the past week, according to official figures. 

The death, reported today by Public Health Scotland, happened on Sunday. 

It brings the total number of deaths in Shetland associated with the virus to nine. 

The last death was recorded in November. 

Today’s figures also showed three further Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Shetland, bring the total in the outbreak since December to 108. 

Across Scotland, since the start of the crisis., 5,102 people have died who had  tested positive.

NHS Shetland confirmed yesterday that three patients had been airlifted to hospital in the past week.

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said yesterday the number of daily cases had dropped considerably since its peak between Christmas and New Year. 

However, she said that while many people had only mild symptoms, some had become very ill.

