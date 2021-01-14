News

Figures reveal another coronavirus death

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 1 min ago 0
Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

Official figures are now showing that two people have died of coronavirus in the last few days.

It comes after news yesterday of the year’s first Covid-related fatality in the isles.

Now, figures from Public Health Scotland have shown two Covid deaths in the isles on Sunday 10th January.

It means 10 people in Shetland have now died with the virus.

Prior to this week, the the last death was recorded in November.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Scotland figures show no new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday.

The total number of people in the isles to have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began remains at 185.

