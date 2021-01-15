News

Four more Covid-19 cases recorded in Shetland’s official figures

Andrew Hirst
Shetlanders have been urged to behave as if they have Covid-19 after four more cases were confirmed in today’s (Friday) official bulletin.

NHS Shetland’s chief executive Michael Dickson said it was imperative anyone with even mild cold-like symptoms stayed at home to avoid unintentionally infecting others.

“Stay at home where at all possible, and, if you must move around, make sure you maintain physical distancing and follow all the FACTS guidance,” he said.

Since December 19th, when the latest surge in case began, more than 100 people have now tested positive with the virus. Shetland’s total figure, since the start of the pandemic, now stands at 189.

While most of the new cases were related to an outbreak in North Mainland, others are emerging with no obvious route of infection.

Public Health England figures, published earlier this week, showed two people have died in Shetland from the virus in recent days. The deaths were the first to be confirmed since November. 

With numbers still rising, a temporary testing station was launched today in Lerwick.

Mr Dickson invited anyone who wanted a test to use the new facility at Gilbertson Park.

“We would like to thank the Shetland Islands Council for making the facility available to us for this testing,” he added.

The testing centre is open all weekend until Thursday next week.

People can book a test by visiting the government website or simply walk in. People booking should choose the option to say that they are taking part in community testing if they are asymptomatic.

