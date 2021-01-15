In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 15th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Tens of thousands of pounds are being lost by companies in Shetland’s seafood sector as a result of new Brexit paperwork.
- A serious flaw with the Protect Scotland app could have lead to thousands of Scots missing notifications to self-isolate. A Bressay resident discovered the issue, which could mean Shetlanders have missed alerts to isolate over the last month.
- Delays of almost two weeks to contact trace people are not to blame for the current outbreak of cases, according to NHS Shetland.
- Councillor Ian Scott has complaints against him by council leadership thrown out by the Electoral Standards Commission.
- NHS chief Michael Dickson says he is not concerned by figures which show Shetland lagging behind Orkney and the Western Isles in its vaccination programme.
