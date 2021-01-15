News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s Shetland Times
Robert Nicolson of QA Fish with the new paperwork that has to be filled out to export fish to southern Ireland and Europe. Photo:Dave Donaldson

In today’s (Friday 15th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Tens of thousands of pounds are being lost by companies in Shetland’s seafood sector as a result of new Brexit paperwork.
  • A serious flaw with the Protect Scotland app could have lead to thousands of Scots missing notifications to self-isolate. A Bressay resident discovered the issue, which could mean Shetlanders have missed alerts to isolate over the last month.
  • Delays of almost two weeks to contact trace people are not to blame for the current outbreak of cases, according to NHS Shetland.
  • Councillor Ian Scott has complaints against him by council leadership thrown out by the Electoral Standards Commission.
  • NHS chief Michael Dickson says he is not concerned by figures which show Shetland lagging behind Orkney and the Western Isles in its vaccination programme.
