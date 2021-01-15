News

More support needed for sufferers of Long Covid, says Carmichael

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 15 min ago 0
More support needed for sufferers of Long Covid, says Carmichael
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Alistair Carmichael has spoken about “Long Covid” and the need for more government understanding.

The Isles MP says Long Covid is still poorly understood, with people suffering symptoms – particularly severe shortness of breath – for months after contracting the disease.

Mr Carmichael cited a constituent who had been affected by the disease and was struggling to get support.

He highlighted calls he had made earlier in the pandemic for a trial of the Universal Basic Income for Covid-19 to stop people falling through the cracks in support.

Speaking virtually in the House, Mr Carmichael said: “So little is yet known about Long Covid.

“Those in government have to demonstrate a bit of humility, accepting that we do not yet know the full picture of how this will affect people.

“There must be more flexibility in how the system responds to people who are affected in this way.”

