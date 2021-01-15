News Videos

Shetland folk urged to register for postal voting in Scottish Parliament election

Andrew Hirst

Shetlanders have been urged to make sure their voice is heard by registering for a postal vote.

Tom Wills, who is the SNP’s Shetland constituency candidate in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections, has created a video advising folk on what to do. 

The video features various people explaining reasons to vote, such as for a “fair and equal society” or to “make the world a better place to live”.

Mr Wills said: “The best way to make sure your voice is heard is to register for a postal vote.

“It’s a simple process, you just download the form, fill in your details and send it off.

“Whoever you vote for, just make sure you vote, it’s your future.”

So far just two constituency candidates have been confirmed as standing for the Shetland seat – Mr Wills and incumbent Liberal Democrat MSP Beatrice Wishart.

The Conservatives and Labour have yet to announce a candidate, although they said they expected to do so.

The Greens said they would instead be focusing on the regional list campaign.  

