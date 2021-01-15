Temporary Covid-19 testing centre opens for bookings to cope with recent spike in cases

Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo: Google.

A temporary Covid-19 testing site has been set up in Shetland in response to the outbreak in cases.

Provided by the Scottish government and staffed by the ambulance services it will be available at the Gilbertson Park games hall in Lerwick from today.

NHS Shetland said the deployment was a direct response to the significant increase in cases.

Thanks to the @Scotambservice Team that is running the temporary covid testing facility in the Gibertson Park in Lerwick.

It’s a walk in service, no need to book & and open every day for the next 7 days, even if your symptoms are very mild please come forward & get tested. — NHS Shetland CEO (@NHSShetlandCEO) January 15, 2021

The outbreak began on 19th December in the North Mainland but is now presenting across Shetland with no obvious route of infection.

Public health consultant Shantini Paranjothy urged anyone with mild symptoms to be tested.

She said the temporary testing centre would provide a short-term increase in capacity.

“This is in addition to our usual routes for testing, to ensure that we have enough capacity to test everyone who needs a test and reduce spread in the community,” she said.

Anyone who tests positive will be asked to isolate along with their household and close contacts for 10 days.

Those asked to isolate as a contact should continue to do so for the full duration of their isolation period even if they have a negative test.

Prof Paranjothy said it can take time for the infection to develop after exposure and a negative test on one day does not exclude the possibility that you may become positive in following days. She urged everyone to follow government hygiene advice.

The health board said its normal testing services would continue to operate alongside the new temporary centre.

To book a test visit the government’s site. People booking should choose the option to say that they are taking part in community testing if they are asymptomatic.