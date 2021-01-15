Headlines News

Test and isolate all visitors like we do with livestock, says farming union

Ryan Taylor
Farmers have called for all visitors to the isles to be tested for coronavirus and to spend time in quarantine.

The local branch of the National Farmers Union of Scotland (NFUS) says testing people is only logical, because incoming livestock is tested and quarantined to safeguard the sector.

It follows the union’s annual general meeting, which was held on Thursday night.

President Cecil Eunson said: “We test and quarantine all livestock coming into Shetland to ensure their health and welfare, and that of our local stock.

“Why is this not the case for people? Shetland is in a unique position along with the other Scottish islands, that we have a natural defence against the virus which we should be using.

“The only way onto Shetland is by boat or plane, and everyone travelling should be tested to keep everyone here safe and healthy.

“We ask that the local authority and health board step up and ensure the health and safety of our local population, like we do every time livestock comes into Shetland.”

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

