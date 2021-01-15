Test and isolate all visitors like we do with livestock, says farming union

Farmers have called for all visitors to the isles to be tested for coronavirus and to spend time in quarantine.

The local branch of the National Farmers Union of Scotland (NFUS) says testing people is only logical, because incoming livestock is tested and quarantined to safeguard the sector.

It follows the union’s annual general meeting, which was held on Thursday night.

President Cecil Eunson said: “We test and quarantine all livestock coming into Shetland to ensure their health and welfare, and that of our local stock.

“Why is this not the case for people? Shetland is in a unique position along with the other Scottish islands, that we have a natural defence against the virus which we should be using.

“The only way onto Shetland is by boat or plane, and everyone travelling should be tested to keep everyone here safe and healthy.

“We ask that the local authority and health board step up and ensure the health and safety of our local population, like we do every time livestock comes into Shetland.”