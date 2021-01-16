Young Shetlanders to have their voices heard through new islands network

Islands Minister Paul Weelhouse.

Shetland’s bairns and other young island residents are being offered the chance to have a greater say on issues affecting their community.

The Young Islanders Network has been launched to ensure their voices are properly heard.

Their views will help shape the delivery of the National Islands Plan, which was launched last year setting out a range of objectives to improve the quality of life for island communities

It will explore issues such as the depopulation and any the young members feel most important to them.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The network creates a great opportunity for children and young people on our islands to get involved in having their say and making their views known on key islands’ issues and to help shape the future of their communities.

Youth Scotland, which is setting up the new forum, said it believed in better outcomes for all young people including in rural or island communities.