News

Young Shetlanders to have their voices heard through new islands network

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 46 min ago 0
Young Shetlanders to have their voices heard through new islands network
Islands Minister Paul Weelhouse.

Shetland’s bairns and other young island residents are being offered the chance to have a greater say on issues affecting their community.

The Young Islanders Network has been launched to ensure their voices are properly heard.

Their views will help shape the delivery of the National Islands Plan, which was launched last year setting out a range of objectives to  improve the quality of life for island communities

It will explore issues such as the depopulation and any the young members feel most important to them.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The network creates a great opportunity for children and young people on our islands to get involved in having their say and making their views known on key islands’ issues and to help shape the future of their communities.

Youth Scotland, which is setting up the new forum, said it believed in better outcomes for all young people including in rural or island communities.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.