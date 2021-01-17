Coastguard rescues woman who fell and injured herself on rocks at Burra

The team stretchered the casualty safety. Photo: HM Coastguard - Orkney and Shetland.

Coastguard rescue staff faced two emergency callouts today (Sunday) while in the midst of essential water rescue training.

The HM Coastguard – Orkney and Shetland Facebook page reported a “busy day” for its Lerwick team.

The first call came in at 10.15am to man the Clickimin emergency helicopter landing site for the rescue helicopter.

Then at 2.20 the team was called to rescue a casualty who had fallen and injured herself on the rocks at Hamnavoe, Burra.

Officers stretchered her to safety before she was transferred to the ambulance service.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their support in assisting us with this rescue,” the coastguard team said on Facebook.

“We wish her a speedy recovery.”