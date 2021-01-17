News

Coastguard rescues woman who fell and injured herself on rocks at Burra

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 31 min ago 0
Coastguard rescues woman who fell and injured herself on rocks at Burra
The team stretchered the casualty safety. Photo: HM Coastguard - Orkney and Shetland.

Coastguard rescue staff faced two emergency callouts today (Sunday) while in the midst of essential water rescue training. 

The HM Coastguard – Orkney and Shetland Facebook page reported a “busy day” for its Lerwick team. 

The first call came in at 10.15am to man the Clickimin emergency helicopter landing site for the rescue helicopter. 

Then at 2.20 the team was called to rescue a casualty who had fallen and injured herself on the rocks at Hamnavoe, Burra. 

Officers stretchered her to safety before she was transferred to the ambulance service. 

“We would like to thank members of the public for their support in assisting us with this rescue,” the coastguard team said on Facebook. 

“We wish her a speedy recovery.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.