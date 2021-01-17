News

Norwegian woman amazed to find message in a bottle sent from Shetland 16 years ago

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 10 min ago 0
Helene Hundeide and the message in a bottle.

A message in a bottle which was sent out to sea by two Shetlanders 16 years ago has been discovered on the Norwegian shore. 

Helene Hundeide, from Måløy was walking in nearby Vombaneset, making the most of the sunny weather on Saturday, when she made the discovery.

Helene was looking for a place to set up her hammock and make a fire when she spotted the frozen bottle.

Helen and the frozen bottle. 
After opening the bottle, she found a message posted 16 years ago by Peter and Susan Henry from Noonsbrough.

The message said the couple were on the yacht Vega, heading home after 10 days sailing around Unst.

It asked anyone who found the note to get in touch. 

“It was very exciting,” said Helene, 24.

“I have never found a bottle mail before, and that it would be as old as 16 years – wow!

“That was absolutely incredible.”

Helene, who works maintaining power lines, tried to contact the couple via the email address listed on the note but found it was out of use.

She then posted the photo on a local Facebook group.

The message was also shared on the Stories n Photos o Maritime Shetland Facebook page, where several people recognised its senders.

The story was also picked up by the  Fjordenes Tidende newspaper in Måløy.

With the help of Facebook users, Helene was able to contact Peter within an hour.  

“He was surprised that the bottle post had been found after so many years,” said Helene.

Helene has also spoken to Susan and says they’re both “very nice people” whom she hopes to visit in Noonsbrough when the pandemic is over. 

“It looks like a beautiful place,” she siad. 

“I  love to travel, so that’s the next destination I will visit.”

In the meantime, Helen says she plans to frame the message. 

“It is in good condition, so this is a memory for life,” she added. 

Twitter

