Shetland MSP claims education secretary has been ‘evasive’ over future of remote learning

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 44 min ago 0
Shetland’s MSP has criticised the Scottish education secretary, claiming his approach to the future of remote learning has been “evasive, not decisive”.

Beatrice Wishart called on John Swinney to ensure teachers were better supported.

Ms Wishart, who is also the Sottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, made her comments after a week in which  Mr Swinney warned in will be a “tall order” for schools to return on 1st February, as scheduled. 

She accused the Scottish government was failing the national education system.

“Once again the education secretary is evasive rather than decisive when responding to the situation for Scottish schools,” Ms Wishart said. 

“Teachers have carried on working hard in incredibly tough circumstances. It is not fair that they are paying the price for months of indecision on the part of the education secretary and his quangos.”

Mr Swinney told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme last week a decision on whether or not schools will go back next month will be announced on Tuesday. 

