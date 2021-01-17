News

Three new cases confirmed in Shetland’s official figures for Sunday

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 29 min ago 0
Three new cases confirmed in Shetland’s official figures for Sunday
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Three more cases were confirmed in today’s (Sunday) official bulletin.

Shetland’s total now stands at 192.

It follows an increase of four recorded on Friday, after which NHS Shetland’s chief executive Michael Dickson said it was imperative anyone with even mild cold-like symptoms stayed at home to avoid unintentionally infecting others.

“Stay at home where at all possible, and, if you must move around, make sure you maintain physical distancing and follow all the FACTS guidance,” he said.

Since December 19th, when the latest surge in case began, more than 100 people have now tested positive with the virus. 

While most of the new cases were related to an outbreak in North Mainland, others are emerging with no obvious route of infection.

A temporary testing facility is running at Gilbertson Park games hall in response to the growing numbers. 

The testing centre is open until Thursday. People can book a test by visiting the government website or simply walk in.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.