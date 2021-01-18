News

Hopes that performers will get Garrison Theatre going again

Jim Tait 2 hours 26 min ago 0
Shetland Arts is looking for performers or groups to reactivate the Garrison Theatre in April.

The move follows last week’s announcement of commissioned artists for the first phase of Refresh Now.

In the next part of the programme, Shetland Arts wants to commission four productions for two consecutive performances each at the Garrison in front of a live audience, restrictions permitting.

The performances will be at 5pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday, beginning on Friday 2nd April and running until Saturday 24th April.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “This next round of commissions gives performers and groups a chance to showcase new work on the Garrison stage.

“We hope to be able to present this work in front of a live audience and celebrate the live arts experience.”

More information can be found on the Shetland Arts website and all applications should be made by Sunday 31st January.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

