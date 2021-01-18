Protest over export delays should be ‘no surprise’ says Carmichael

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Alistair Carmichael says there should be “no surprise” that seafood exporters have taken to the streets to protest against the disruption they are facing.

Dozens of HGVs have been reported around Whitehall in London demonstrating against the blockages they are facing in trade with the EU.

Reports have suggested protestors intended to dump seafood cargo which could not be sold onto the streets.

Commenting on the protests, Mr Carmichael said: “I suspect that it will be a pleasant change for these lorry drivers to be able to drive instead of sitting waiting in a depot or at a port somewhere.

“It should be no surprise to anyone in Whitehall that our seafood exporters are angry. That anger will only rise in the coming days if these issues are not resolved.

“Talk of ‘teething problems’ looks more and more ludicrous with every hour that passes.

“Fishermen feel betrayed by those who used and abused their support – they deserve better.”