Quality assurance scheme to be launched by Shetland Food and Drink

One of the live-streamed demonstrations at the 2020 Taste of Shetland festival, organised by Shetland Food and Drink.

A new quality assurance scheme for Shetland food and drink is being developed to help boost the growing sector.

Producers, suppliers and retailers will be able to sign up to the scheme being created by Taste of Shetland in conjunction with the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS).

A pilot will begin this summer with the scheme expected to be rolled-out by Shetland Food and Drink (SFAD) by 2023. It follows analysis of a visitor survey undertaken in 2019.

SFAD manager Claire White said: “This initiative is one which has been suggested by members, and is a direct response to the 2019 Shetland Visitor Survey.

“One of the two main improvements suggested by visitors was more choice/availability and better quality of food and drink options. With specialist help from SAOS, we’re hopeful of developing a scheme which is useful for businesses and consumers alike.”