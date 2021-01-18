News

Quality assurance scheme to be launched by Shetland Food and Drink

Adam Civico 57 min ago 0
Quality assurance scheme to be launched by Shetland Food and Drink
One of the live-streamed demonstrations at the 2020 Taste of Shetland festival, organised by Shetland Food and Drink.

A new quality assurance scheme for Shetland food and drink is being developed to help boost the growing sector.

Producers, suppliers and retailers will be able to sign up to the scheme being created by Taste of Shetland in conjunction with the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS).

A pilot will begin this summer with the scheme expected to be rolled-out by Shetland Food and Drink (SFAD) by 2023. It follows analysis of a visitor survey undertaken in 2019.

SFAD manager Claire White said: “This initiative is one which has been suggested by members, and is a direct response to the 2019 Shetland Visitor Survey.

“One of the two main improvements suggested by visitors was more choice/availability and better quality of food and drink options. With specialist help from SAOS, we’re hopeful of developing a scheme which is useful for businesses and consumers alike.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.