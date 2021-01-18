News

Sunday papers shelved by Loganair again

Ryan Nicolson 1 hour 32 min ago 0
Loganair will not be bringing Sunday papers to the isles once again.

The airline said they would be operating a “skeleton schedule”, with only one Sunday flight into Sumburgh which would only land after 7pm.

Loganair did not say when they expect to resume the earlier service, but on Facebook the Brae Co-op said they had been advised it “may resume in March”.

“Due to only one flight operating and landing in the evening in Shetland on a Sunday from Aberdeen, Brae Co-op will no longer receive Sunday papers for that day from our distributer.”

The Brae Co-op apologised to its customers for the inconvenience.

In July 2020 the company made a similar decision, announcing they would be unable to bring papers to the isles until at least September due to a reduced service.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019.

