Three more Covid cases recorded

Ryan Nicolson 2 hours 1 min ago 0
Three new coronavirus cases have been recorded today (Monday 18th January).

That takes the isles overall total to 195. NHS Shetland said the cases were linked to the virus being spread within families, off island travel and the original North Mainland outbreak.

Shetland has recorded ten new cases since Friday.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said though the number of people testing positive daily was decreasing, the situation remained “finely balanced”.

A walk-in test centre at the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick was opened last Friday, and will remain open until the end of this week.

NHS Shetland said the centre could test 80 people a day, and anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is being urged to get a test.

The public can just walk in, or book a test via this link: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

