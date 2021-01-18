News

Woman remanded after court appearance

3 hours 21 min ago
A woman has been remanded in custody following a private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Sarah Irvine, 35, of Lerwick appeared from custody on a petition alleging five charges.

She is alleged to have behaved with culpable and reckless conduct, and carried out assault and assault to injury.

Irvine is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of sexual assault.

She made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination.

