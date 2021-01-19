Five new Covid cases takes overall total to 200

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Shetland has hit the grim milestone of 200 Covid cases since the pandemic began.

Five new coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday (19th January).

NHS Shetland said the cases were linked to “members of extended households, travel and community transmission”.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw urged everyone to request a test and isolate with their household as soon as they had symptoms.

“Don’t wait for a few days or for someone else’s results to come back, or be contact traced,” she said.

Most of the 200 cases have been recorded since an outbreak began in the North Mainland last month – 124 of the 200 have been confirmed since the 21st December.