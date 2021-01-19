News

Adam Civico
Marathon fundraiser for Shetland Relay for Life chairman
Shetland Relay for Life chairman Martin Henderson will run a marathon at the end of January to kick start fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

He is covering the distance in memory of his father-in-law who died with cancer in February 2019.

Mr Henderson completed his first parkrun in 2018 and ran two half marathons in 2019. He was supported throughout by his father-in-law.

“I never thought I would get to a place where I would be embarking on a full marathon,” said Mr Henderson. But following the cancellation of last year’s Relay for Life due to the pandemic he opted to go for it.

“When our Relay For Life was cancelled, I made the decision to run my first marathon in memory of my father in law, and fundraise for CRUK. ”

He will run his marathon on 30th January. Donations can be made at: https://shar.es/aohhTS

