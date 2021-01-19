Headlines News

Schools and nurseries to remain closed until mid-February

Ryan Taylor 22 min ago 0
Schools and nurseries to remain closed until mid-February
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Schools and nurseries will remain closed to the majority of pupils at least until the middle of next month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement during her address to MSPs on Tuesday.

A review of the decision will be made on 2nd February.

The Scottish government had previously planned to allow schools to return at the beginning of next month.

Ms Sturgeon said it was “a priority for all of us to get children back to normal schooling as soon as possible”.

She added she appreciated the work of school staff and understood how “challenging and stressful” the current circumstances are for families.

“Our reluctant judgment is that the community transmission of the virus is too high to allow a safe return to school on 1st February.”

She said she hoped a phased return to school could be possible.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.