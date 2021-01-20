Jail term for man who behaved aggressively and had a knife

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been jailed for 10 months after he admitted behaving threateningly towards his partner.

Ellis Birnie, 26, whose address was given as Grampian Prison, admitted acting in an abusive manner at an address in Lerwick on 30th September.

Birnie shouted, swore and made threats.

He was later found in Commercial Street with an ornamental dagger.

Appearing via video-link at Lerwick Sheriff Court, Birnie was handed his prison term and told to abide by a two year non-harassment order.

A Crown motion for the knife to be forfeited was granted.