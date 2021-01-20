News

Jail term for man who behaved aggressively and had a knife

10 hours 3 min ago
Jail term for man who behaved aggressively and had a knife
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been jailed for 10 months after he admitted behaving threateningly towards his partner.

Ellis Birnie, 26, whose address was given as Grampian Prison, admitted acting in an abusive manner at an address in Lerwick on 30th September.

Birnie shouted, swore and made threats.

He was later found in Commercial Street with an ornamental dagger.

Appearing via video-link at Lerwick Sheriff Court, Birnie was handed his prison term and told to abide by a two year non-harassment order.

A Crown motion for the knife to be forfeited was granted.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.