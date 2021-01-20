Outer isles residents invited to book Covid-19 test after cluster of cases reported in Yell

Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

Concerns about a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Yell have sparked calls for outer isles residents to book a test if they feel they may have the virus.

Shantini Paranjothy, professor of public health and honorary consultant in public health at NHS Shetland, said today the cases recently reported in Yell were thought to be the first since the pandemic began.

“If anyone with Yell or the outer isles is concerned and feel they need a test, please self refer through the usual route and we will send a van and driver with a swab out to you and get you tested,” she said.

Prof Paranjothy said there were challenges in dealing with cases on the outer isles, “but there are no insurmountable”.

“We have got a good infrastructure in place and lots of experience in providing the health service to residents in the outer isles,” she added.

NHS Shetland is gathering data on the extent of the Yell cluster.