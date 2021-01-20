SIC approves £2.4m additional funding for Knab redevelopment amid concerns over escalating costs

The SIC has approved an additional £2.4m funding for the “iconic” Knab redevelopment masterplan.

Councillors discussed the plans today (Wednesday) with many raising grave concerns about the escalating costs.

The additional funding is mainly for demolition as well as professional and internal services.

Councillor John Fraser had questioned “how did we get it so wrong” with the initial £1m funding estimate for that phase of the project.

Councillor Amanda Hawick said she had concerns about the impact on the council’s financial position, which had already been deemed unsustainable.

However, a vote on an amendment to defer the decision on the project so that it could be considered alongside other investments, was tied.

Council convener Malcolm Bell cast the deciding vote to approve it.

The project is hoped to receive £10m in Islands Deal funding as well as new housing money from the Scottish government.

More to follow.