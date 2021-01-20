SIC notes petition calling for Viking Energy windfarm construction to be suspended and instructs for report to be produced 

News

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 3 min ago 0
Work on the access road for the Viking Energy project at Kergord Photo: John Coutts.

The SIC has noted a petition calling for work to be halted on the Viking Energy windfarm.

The petition, which had gathered more than 1,200 signatures, was submitted by campaign group Save Shetland for discussion at today’s (Wednesday) council meeting. 

It raised concerns  that the development was not being “independently monitored and scrutinised”. It called for all construction work to be stopped until concerns have been addressed.

The SIC’s political leader moved that the petition be noted and for a council officer to be instructed to provide a report for discussion at a future meeting. 

Viking Energy windfarm spokesman Aaron Priest said independent scrutiny of wind farm construction and related monitoring programmes was already in place.

He said it was the legal responsibility of the SIC’s planning service and the Scottish government, in consultation with statutory consultees such as Scottish Natural Heritage and Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

He said the scrutiny of construction is enshrined through existing Environmental Impact Assessment.

