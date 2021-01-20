News

Special constable rewarded with long service medal

A Lerwick-based police officer has received a medal for his long service.

Special constable Euan Anderson was awarded the medal by councillor Alastair Cooper for ten years of service with Police Scotland.

Mr Anderson has also spent a great deal of time volunteering with Dogs Against Drugs, providing drugs awareness courses all around the isles.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch paid tribute to Mr Anderson, saying he “could not speak highly enough” of both him and his Dogs Against Drugs colleague Michael Coutts.

“It is often said that Shetland is a safer place to live thanks to both special constables and their trusted dogs, and I could not agree more.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate special constable Anderson on his service to date.”

