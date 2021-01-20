News

Three new cases recorded

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 8 min ago 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has recorded a further three cases in the past 24 hours.

One appeared to be an isolated case, NHS Shetland said, while the other two were linked to known cases.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the isles were still recording an average of three cases a day.

The isles have recorded 21 cases in the past seven days, and 127 cases since the 21st December, according to the latest Scottish government figures.

NHS Shetland revealed on Wednesday (20th January) that there was now concern about another cluster of cases related to Yell.

Professor of public health Shantini Paranjothy said the cases found in Yell were believed to be the first there since the beginning of the pandemic.

 

