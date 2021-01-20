News

Wishart calls for vulnerable Shetland patients travelling to mainland for treatment to get Covid-19 jab

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 9 min ago 0
Wishart calls for vulnerable Shetland patients travelling to mainland for treatment to get Covid-19 jab
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart appearing from home during FMQ's.

Vulnerable Shetland patients travelling to the mainland for medical treatment should be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine, an MSP has claimed. 

Beatrice Wishart raised the issue at today’s (Wednesday) First Minister’s Questions. 

The Shetland MSP said:  “A small number of my constituents need to travel to mainland hospitals, for appointments, including weekly visits for life-saving cancer treatment. And that necessary travel can leave them more exposed than most.

“They are extremely vulnerable, but are not yet eligible for the vaccine – even though some are on the cusp.” 

 She asked the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for assurances that clinicians are able to make decisions to vaccinate in these cases. 

Ms Sturgeon replied: “The points about those with particular clinical vulnerability I think are well made and I hope they are being taken account of in the overall decision-making.”

Speaking after the debate Ms Wishart said people undergoing life-saving treatment needed the extra protection the vaccine can give them.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.