Wishart calls for vulnerable Shetland patients travelling to mainland for treatment to get Covid-19 jab

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart appearing from home during FMQ's.

Vulnerable Shetland patients travelling to the mainland for medical treatment should be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine, an MSP has claimed.

Beatrice Wishart raised the issue at today’s (Wednesday) First Minister’s Questions.

The Shetland MSP said: “A small number of my constituents need to travel to mainland hospitals, for appointments, including weekly visits for life-saving cancer treatment. And that necessary travel can leave them more exposed than most.

“They are extremely vulnerable, but are not yet eligible for the vaccine – even though some are on the cusp.”

She asked the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for assurances that clinicians are able to make decisions to vaccinate in these cases.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “The points about those with particular clinical vulnerability I think are well made and I hope they are being taken account of in the overall decision-making.”

Speaking after the debate Ms Wishart said people undergoing life-saving treatment needed the extra protection the vaccine can give them.