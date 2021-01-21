News

Clarification sought on compensation for fishing sector

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 29 min ago 0
Clarification sought on compensation for fishing sector

Clarification is urgently needed on how far the £23 million compensation scheme for the fishing sector will go following the debacle over EU exports.

Rural Affairs secretary George Eustice is coming under renewed pressure to release details on how businesses can access the scheme.

There has also been concern voiced over the £100,000 cap which has been put on claims.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has written to the minister.

Commenting on the letter, Mr Carmichael said: “We need immediate clarity on the detail of the compensation scheme.

“I have already heard of businesses which have taken losses saying they do not think they will be able to access the support so clear guidance is vital.

“Funds to make good the losses incurred by local businesses are welcome but they are only part of the story.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.