Council urges motorists to take care

The council’s roads service is asking motorists to take care while out and about.

It comes after the SIC took delivery on Wednesday of over 4,000 tonnes of road salt, bringing reserves up to a healthy level as the isles head into what could be the coldest period of the winter.

A freight vessel arrived into Scalloway Harbour with road salt from a mine in Northern Ireland.

A fleet of lorries shuttled the salt loads to the Council’s main stockpile at the nearby Scord Quarry.

Gritting teams have been salting and pre-salting the roads over recent weeks.

Roads manager Dave Coupe said: “We’re prepared for winter with a fresh stockpile of road salt which will see us through a cold few weeks.

“With the lower volumes of traffic we’re seeing now, we may use a mix of road salt and grit to improve tyre grip in some places, if conditions require it.”