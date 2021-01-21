News

Council urges motorists to take care

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 27 min ago 0
The council’s roads service is asking motorists to take care while out and about.

It comes after the SIC took delivery on Wednesday of over 4,000 tonnes of road salt, bringing reserves up to a healthy level as the isles head into what could be the coldest period of the winter.

A freight vessel arrived into Scalloway Harbour with road salt from a mine in Northern Ireland.

A fleet of lorries shuttled the salt loads to the Council’s main stockpile at the nearby Scord Quarry.

Gritting teams have been salting and pre-salting the roads over recent weeks.

Roads manager Dave Coupe said: “We’re prepared for winter with a fresh stockpile of road salt which will see us through a cold few weeks.

“With the lower volumes of traffic we’re seeing now, we may use a mix of road salt and grit to improve tyre grip in some places, if conditions require it.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

