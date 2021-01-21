Two further cases recorded

Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

Two further coronavirus cases have been recorded today (Thursday 21st January).

The isles have now recorded 13 cases since Monday, and 129 since the 21st December.

NHS Shetland said the cases were linked to “extended family clusters”.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw warned the public about how infectious the virus was, and how it could touch anyone at any time.

“We should all be behaving as if we are Covid positive and keeping at least two metres away from others, washing our hands and avoiding crowded places,” she said.

She urged the public to work from home of possible.