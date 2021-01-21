Yell school affected by outbreak

Mid Yell Junior High School. Photo: Mike Pennington/geograph.org.uk

Fresh details have emerged about a Covid-19 outbreak in Yell, with a staff member at Mid Yell Junior High School among those affected.

Around 20 people are self-isolating as a consequence of the outbreak.

NHS Shetland confirmed to The Shetland Times that the health board was dealing with an outbreak in Yell and that at a school was affected. The situation is being closely monitored by public health officials.

The news comes after the health board warned about the risks of extended family mixing across Shetland.

Earlier this week public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said: “While we understand it is difficult not to give someone you love a hug or a kiss, you are placing each other at risk if one of you unknowingly has the virus.”

More to follow.