A crew member had to be airlifted from an oil platform in the North Sea late on Thursday evening.

A Coastguard helicopter was called out at 8:52pm to the platform, which the Coastguard did not name, because of a crew member complaining of chest pains.

They were airlifted to the Clickimin landing site in Lerwick and landed at around midnight, before being seen to by ambulance staff.