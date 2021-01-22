Headlines News

Don’t visit other people’s homes, health official warns

Ryan Taylor 14 hours 17 min ago 0
NHS Shetland is sending a “firm” message urging people to avoid visiting friends or families in different households.

The board’s public health principal Elizabeth Robinson is urging people to abide by level three guidelines which prevent people from visiting other homes.

She has admitted it is a difficult message to put across.

It comes after a number of Covid-19 cases in the isles were linked to infections within families, but spread across numerous households.

“We are really trying to re-iterate the message about tier three,” she said.

“For most people Covid is a mild illness, but the more movement there is within the community, the more likely it will spread to vulnerable people, and that can lead to severe illness and death.

“Anyone can bring Covid to Shetland and anybody can spread it.

“That means your best pal, your workmate, your neighbour or your sister. But we shouldn’t be blaming anyone or pointing the finger. The best thing we can do at the moment is follow the
tier three rules.

“That means you cannot visit people in other houses. It’s a really difficult message to give out, but the more that people stay apart, the sooner we will stop this outbreak.

“I am speaking very firmly here: level three means you cannot visit someone else’s home.

“The only time you can do this is to provide care or if you have formed an extended household because you live alone or you share parenting responsibilities.

“Couples who don’t live together are also allowed to visit each other.

“What I am saying is level three means you can’t visit anyone.”

Ms Robinson said every person needed to behave as if they had Covid and approach others – all others including family, work colleagues and friends – as if both you and the other person had the virus.

