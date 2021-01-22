News

In this week’s Shetland Times
The COVID team inside the Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo:Dave Donaldson

In today’s (Friday 22nd January) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Three centres are being set up in Shetland to aid the vaccination programme – one of which will be the Gilbertson Park games hall, which was this week used as a testing centre.
  • A parent has commented on the difficulties being faced by a number of parents as they attempt to juggle work with home-schooling.
  • An historic fishing boat which has been in the Stove family for almost 100 years has moved to Orkney – to a man whose own family used to fish with her.
  • More than 70 children have already accessed a new in-school counselling service, which started in October.
  • Councillors have approved an extra £2.4 million for the Knab redevelopment site – but have questioned how officials got their estimates so wrong.
