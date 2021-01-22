News

Lynn Tulloch named as new VAS executive officer

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 8 min ago 0
Lynn Tulloch named as new VAS executive officer
Lynn Tulloch, executive officer of Voluntary Action Shetland

Voluntary Action Shetland has appointed Lynn Tulloch as its new executive officer.

Ms Tulloch replaces Catherine Hughson who recently stood down from the role.

Her appointment follows a career spanning 20 years project managing the Shetland Befriending Scheme.

In her new role she will support Shetland’s third sector in key aspects, supporting volunteering within the community and making contributions to national policy.

She will work with partners to build capacity for the sector.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the new executive officer and I look forward to the new challenges ahead,” she said.

“Voluntary Action Shetland has had to adapt to meet the current challenges that we are all facing in this pandemic, like so many other charities and organisations, and the third sector has had a real opportunity to shine in these difficult times.”

She will take up her role on 1st March.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.