Lynn Tulloch named as new VAS executive officer

Lynn Tulloch, executive officer of Voluntary Action Shetland

Voluntary Action Shetland has appointed Lynn Tulloch as its new executive officer.

Ms Tulloch replaces Catherine Hughson who recently stood down from the role.

Her appointment follows a career spanning 20 years project managing the Shetland Befriending Scheme.

In her new role she will support Shetland’s third sector in key aspects, supporting volunteering within the community and making contributions to national policy.

She will work with partners to build capacity for the sector.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the new executive officer and I look forward to the new challenges ahead,” she said.

“Voluntary Action Shetland has had to adapt to meet the current challenges that we are all facing in this pandemic, like so many other charities and organisations, and the third sector has had a real opportunity to shine in these difficult times.”

She will take up her role on 1st March.