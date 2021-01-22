News

One new death and one new Covid case recorded

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 9 min ago 0
One new death and one new Covid case recorded
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

A further death related to Covid has been allocated to Shetland’s total, according to Public Health Scotland.

The death was recorded on Wednesday 20th January. Eleven deaths have been recorded due to coronavirus in Shetland since the pandemic began last March.

NHS Shetland has also recorded one coronavirus case today (Friday 22nd January).

The isles have recorded 14 cases since Monday, and 17 cases in the past seven days.

Shetland has recorded 130 cases since the beginning of the outbreak on the 21st December.

NHS Shetland said earlier on Friday that two patients were also in the Gilbert Bain hospital with confirmed Covid. Both were said to be stable.

There is concern locally about a new outbreak in Yell, which has resulted in a number of staff from the Mid Yell Junior High school having to self-isolate.

The health board warned the public this morning not to meet others in their homes.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.