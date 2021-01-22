One new death and one new Covid case recorded

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

A further death related to Covid has been allocated to Shetland’s total, according to Public Health Scotland.

The death was recorded on Wednesday 20th January. Eleven deaths have been recorded due to coronavirus in Shetland since the pandemic began last March.

NHS Shetland has also recorded one coronavirus case today (Friday 22nd January).

The isles have recorded 14 cases since Monday, and 17 cases in the past seven days.

Shetland has recorded 130 cases since the beginning of the outbreak on the 21st December.

NHS Shetland said earlier on Friday that two patients were also in the Gilbert Bain hospital with confirmed Covid. Both were said to be stable.

There is concern locally about a new outbreak in Yell, which has resulted in a number of staff from the Mid Yell Junior High school having to self-isolate.

The health board warned the public this morning not to meet others in their homes.