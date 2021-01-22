Politicians continue energy battle with Winter Fuel Payment plea

Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

Shetland’s parliamentary representatives have pleaded with the government to take action to resolve disruption within the Winter Fuel Payment system.

MSP Beatrice Wishart and MP Alistair Carmichael have co-written a letter to work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey, after it emerged a helpline associated with the Winter Fuel Payment had been disrupted for several weeks.

Ms Wishart said the payment was a lifeline for many elderly Shetlanders, and it was “astonishing” that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had let it be disrupted without explanation.

“Warm homes are not negotiable,” she added.

Mr Carmichael said they had given the government more than enough time to resolve the issue, and he urged them to ensure islanders did not go without heating.

“Given the problems raised already in our campaign with Ofgem on energy costs, it is vital that ministers get on top of these basic issues.”