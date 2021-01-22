Remote learning in place for all pupils at Mid Yell after outbreak

Mid Yell Junior High School. Photo: Mike Pennington/geograph.org.uk

Staff members of Mid Yell Junior High School have been contacted by the Test and Protect team after one of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

The council says remote learning will continue for all pupils at the junior high, with online and offline learning.

Children of key workers and those who require support have been contacted regarding the provision.

It means there will be no in-school provision between now and next Tuesday at Mid Yell Junior High School.

Director of Children’s Services Helen Budge said: “We would encourage all parents and carers where possible to have their children at home for remote learning, and only if alternative options for childcare have been explored and exhausted should applications for key worker childcare be submitted.”