Two Covid patients being cared for in hospital

Two patients are receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospital in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland says that – of the current cases in the isles – a couple are being looked after at the Gilbert Bain.

Director of Nursing and Acute Services Kathleen Carolan said the Covid patients were in a stable condition.

There are no plans at this time to transfer them to Aberdeen, she said.

It follows news earlier this month that some patients had been flown south for treatment.