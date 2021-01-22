News

Winnie the Pooh competition winners revealed

The winning entry from Macy Williamson.

An amazing 132 entries were received for the “Winnie the Pooh” art competition run by The Shetland Times last week.

It was an incredibly high standard and our resident cartoonist Smirk had a difficult job choosing the winners.

However, after much thought and head-scratching he went for P3 pupil Macy Williamson from Yell in the Nursery to P4 category, and P6 pupil Thea Williamson from Whiteness in the P5-7 section.

There were also two runners-up in each category, Ander Rotolo from Fair Isle, aged three, in the younger section and Eva Goudie from Sound Primary School in the P5-7 category.

We thank all the entrants for their fantastic efforts.  You can see the four prize-winning entries below.

 

The nursery-P4 winning entry from Macy Williamson.

 

 

The nursery-P4 runner-up was Ander Rotolo from Fair Isle.

 

Thea Williamson from Whiteness won the P4-7 category.

 

P4-7 runner-up was Eva Goudie, Lerwick.
