Fiddle tunes and stories of Greenland fishing shared in new video

Fiddle tunes and stories of Shetland fishermen are brought together in an entertaining new video.

The session, which features Maurice Henderson on fiddle and Ewen Thomson on guitar, was recorded for last year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Originally the pair were due to fly down to Edinburgh to perform the session as a live gig, but instead had to record it from home in September.

Mr Henderson and Mr Thomson share Shetland stories and tunes from the days of sail, explaining that many Shetlanders made their living through Haaf fishing, using small open boats to sail or row out to the deep-water fishing grounds.

As well as the stories, the session is enriched with traditional and contemporary fiddle tunes relating to the sea, inspired by the stories and traditions handed down from the days of the whaling and Haaf fishing.

You can enjoy the combination of stories and tunes from the pair below.