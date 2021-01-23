Life in Shetland Videos

Fiddle tunes and stories of Greenland fishing shared in new video

48 min ago 0
Fiddle tunes and stories of Greenland fishing shared in new video

Fiddle tunes and stories of Shetland fishermen are brought together in an entertaining new video.

The session, which features Maurice Henderson on fiddle and Ewen Thomson on guitar, was recorded for last year’s Scottish International Storytelling Festival.

Originally the pair were due to fly down to Edinburgh to perform the session as a live gig, but instead had to record it from home in September.

Mr Henderson and Mr Thomson share Shetland stories and tunes from the days of sail, explaining that many Shetlanders made their living through Haaf fishing, using small open boats to sail or row out to the deep-water fishing grounds.

As well as the stories, the session is enriched with traditional and contemporary fiddle tunes relating to the sea, inspired by the stories and traditions handed down from the days of the whaling and Haaf fishing.

You can enjoy the combination of stories and tunes from the pair below.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.