News

Seafood supply issues ‘steadily improving’, minister says

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 5 min ago 0
Seafood supply issues ‘steadily improving’, minister says
Robert Nicolson of QA Fish with the new paperwork that has to be filled out to export fish to southern Ireland and Europe. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Issues in the seafood supply chain in the aftermath of Brexit are “steadily improving”, UK government minister for Scotland David Duguid has said.

Mr Duguid said he had been told this after a meeting with senior figures in the industry.

Seafood companies were left in disarray following a post-Brexit bureaucratic nightmare which has prevented them from exporting their produce to the EU.

Robert Nicolson of QA Seafood told The Shetland Times that his company were losing tens of thousands of pounds as a result of the new paperwork.

But Mr Duguid insisted that the “temporary issues” were close to being resolved.

“The UK Government has been striving night and day to help the industry and I am encouraged that solutions now in place are beginning to bear fruit,” he said.

“The government has acknowledged there have been difficulties”.

A £23 million fund was announced to support companies affected by the delays.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.