Two new cases as total continues to rise

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 29 min ago 0
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Shetland has recorded a further two cases today (Saturday 23rd January).

The isles have now recorded 16 cases since Monday, and 17 cases in the past seven days.

Since the beginning of the North Mainland outbreak on the 21st December, Shetland has recorded 132 cases.

NHS Shetland said that both cases were household members of existing cases, and had already been isolating.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said a number of people were showing only “very mild symptoms” of the virus.

“The symptoms are not always overwhelming or obvious and anyone who thinks they have Covid symptoms should seek a test.

“People with Covid-19 who have very mild symptoms or even no symptoms are still infectious and this is what is causing the virus to continue spreading.

“That is why we are asking everyone to behave as if they have the virus and to maintain physical distancing and to avoided crowded places.”

